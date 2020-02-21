Convicted sex offender indicted on four new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of child rape is indicted on four new counts.

Rollie Bruvold was serving a 108-year prison sentence after being found guilty of sexually abusing a child under 13-years of age in the 80s and 90s.

An appellate court had overturned six of his seven convictions due to a lack of information presented at his trial.

On Thursday, a Sandoval County grand jury indicted Bruvold on four new rape charges. They say the crimes allegedly happened in 1985 while Bruvold was camping with a child in the Jemez area.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney also filed a 14 count indictment against him.