Convicted murderer fights for sentence reduction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man once identified as one of the worst of the worst offenders in Albuquerque is fighting to have his sentence reduced.

Chris Blattner is serving 28 years for the 2007 murder of a drug dealer and the 2012 murder of his neighbor Kathy Paquin. He is also serving 30 years for federal drug and gun crimes. His attorneys have filed a motion asking that his new sentence in that case be reduced to 10 years, citing a new law.

The new law reduces the penalties for the crimes Blattner was convicted of. They argue it should apply to this case. A hearing has been set for March.