1  of  2
Live Now
Senators begin questioning period in President Trump’s impeachment trial WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Convicted murderer fights for sentence reduction

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man once identified as one of the worst of the worst offenders in Albuquerque is fighting to have his sentence reduced.

Chris Blattner is serving 28 years for the 2007 murder of a drug dealer and the 2012 murder of his neighbor Kathy Paquin. He is also serving 30 years for federal drug and gun crimes. His attorneys have filed a motion asking that his new sentence in that case be reduced to 10 years, citing a new law.

The new law reduces the penalties for the crimes Blattner was convicted of. They argue it should apply to this case. A hearing has been set for March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞