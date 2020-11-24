Convicted felon faces federal charges after May shootout with APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing federal charges after he’s accused of firing shots at Albuquerque Police officers. No one was hit during the incident back in May when officers were responding to a noise complaint near San Mateo and Menaul. That’s when a dark sedan rolled up and someone opened fire from inside; Officers fired back and the car took off.

Investigators now say that man was Aaron Ortiz, a convicted felon who was not supposed to have a gun. He is now on federal probation, on charges of being a felon with a gun.

