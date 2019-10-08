Convicted felon arrested on new charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted felon who deputies say was caught with a car full of guns is in trouble again.

William Westfall was arrested back in May after the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says he crashed a motorcycle and fled. He was later found in an SUV full of guns.

Those charges were later dismissed, but now Westfall is facing new charges. According to a criminal complaint, Westfall was pulled over Sunday night for speeding and reckless driving.

Deputies say he was not only weaving in and out of traffic, but also clocked him going more than 80 mph in a 50 mph zone.