Convicted Border Patrol impersonator in custody for violating conditions of release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man convicted of impersonating a Border Patrol agent last year is back in custody. James Benvie, was a member of a border militia group, United Constitutional Patriots, was on conditional release at an Albuquerque halfway house and was allowed to go to work at Filling Philly’s downtown.

Earlier this month, a viral social media video showed a group of armed militia members guarding the eatery during a peaceful protest downtown. Benvie claimed he invited the New Mexico Civil Guard to the restaurant after previous protests resulted in damage. But the video revealed Benvie was out of the halfway house past his marked working hours. As a result of the violation, a judge ordered Benvie to stay locked up until he can be sentenced.

