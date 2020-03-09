Convicted bank robber arrested in Missouri for violating supervised release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a history of bank robberies has been arrested again.

Sheldon Weisman served more than four years in federal prison for robbing an Albuquerque Wells Fargo in 2013. Investigators also looked into whether he was behind three other robberies but Weisman was only charged with the one.

Court documents say he was found and arrested in Missouri for violating his supervised release. He will be transported back to New Mexico.

Weisman is also facing state charges for stealing more than $11,000 from a kiosk at Cornado Center, where he worked.