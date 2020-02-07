Convention Center to host 2020 USA and NCAA Track and Field Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is bringing in some of the greatest athletes in the nation. The Convention Center will host the 2020 USA and NCAA Track and Field Indoor Championships.

The event will be nationally televised and is expected to bring in $1 million to the state of New Mexico.

“Albuquerque and this venue are very unique. We are five minutes away from the airport. We are a five-minute walk to the venue. We are a five-minute walk or drive to some of the best restaurants in the world, there is no other location like this,” said UNM cross county and track coach Joe Franklin.

The USA Championship kicks off on February 15 and the NCAA Championship will be held in March.