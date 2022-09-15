ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night.

“I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ and they’re really big on inclusion, and it’s bad they’re having this person come out here cause it’s really just going against everything they say they stand for,” Dina Butcher, a UNM student said.

A conservative nonprofit organization called Turning Point USA presented “Talking with Tomi” inside UNM’s Student Union building. But dozens of students said there was no place for her here. “We don’t like racism on our campus or in our state so that’s the main reason we’re here is just to support and let people know that we’re not okay with this rhetoric being spoken about on our campus,” Diego Renteria, a UNM student said.

The protest even made its way into the building with Lahren speaking just behind the doors. But others came out to learn more about her, who she is, and what she preaches. “I just wanted to form my own opinion on her, on this whole situation because, I obviously have the freedom to speak on my opinions but I need to have those validated and backed up by all of the facts and not just make a decision based on my peers,” Adriana Gutierrez, a UNM student said.

The University of New Mexico released this statement on the event:

“The University of New Mexico is committed to the principles of free speech and values its role as a public square for debate, a marketplace of ideas, and a place to test and challenge competing viewpoints and opinions. In this context, allowing speakers invited by a student organization on campus in no way implies an endorsement of the content of their speeches or their opinions. And those who disagree with the ideas expressed are encouraged to respectfully voice their perspectives.”

University of New Mexico Police and New Mexico State Police were on scene during the protest.