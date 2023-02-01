ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to heavy law enforcement presence in the area, Barcelona Elementary School tweeted that they will be having a controlled drop off Wednesday morning. The school says the controlled drop off will be on the east side of the building. They say students will shelter in place once they get to school and APS police officers will be at the school.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday morning that there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Barcelona Rd. They say Barcelona Rd. and La Junta Rd. are closed.