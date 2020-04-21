Contest encourages you to reimage local art

Live Now
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new contest encourages people to put their own spin on classic works of New Mexico art. The ‘N.M. Twinning’ contest is hosted by Vital Spaces, a Santa Fe nonprofit supporting the arts. It calls on participates to recreate or reinterpret existing works of art in their own way and post their creations to Facebook. Five randomly selected submissions will earn a $200 while the artists behind the top three submissions will get $300 each.

For more information or to enter the contest, click here.

