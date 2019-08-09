Construction workers honored for saving children from burning apartment building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – The two Albuquerque construction workers who saved a baby from a burning apartment are being recognized by the city for their life-saving actions.

Last month, police said a resident set fire to the Topke Apartments near San Pedro and Montgomery.

Safety coordinators Mason Fierro and Chris Calderon heard screams when the fire broke out and ran to help, eventually catching a baby and her older brother from a second-story window.

Friday, they were honored with the One Albuquerque Award.

“I’m honored, honestly, and I never thought that I would be worthy or important enough to do something like this, or accept something like this. It’s kind of surreal,” Fierro said.

