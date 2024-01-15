ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city leaders came down to the International District to see a major construction project kick-off. Phil Chacon Park is getting a glow-up with new basketball courts, softball fields, a BMX area, a dog park, and brand-new playgrounds.

“My healthcare background tells me that I know green spaces, trees, places to gather as a community, places to be connected to each other, will amount to higher life expectancy for those of us that live in this neighborhood,” said City Councilor Nichole Rogers.

Monday’s ceremony ditched the traditional groundbreaking with spray-painted golden shovels and instead planted the first seeds to be used in a community garden. The project will cost $9.7M and is expected to wrap up in late spring 2025.