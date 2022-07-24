ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People traveling along Central may notice construction work in the UNM area starting Monday. The university says it is replacing infrastructure and adding new UNM signage to the Central and Girard area.

The project was funded with $400,000 from the state legislature in 20202, and UNM is contributing more than $29,000 toward the project as well. Construction is expected to end in mid-November.