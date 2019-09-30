Construction on Highway 550 intersection in Bernalillo to begin in October

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers on one of the Albuquerque area’s busiest commutes better get ready for more traffic jams. The Department of Transportation is about to start the next phase of the re-do at the intersection of Highway 550 and 528.

“It was really bad, really bad. Very congested, very bad,” says Mary Barela.

“Super delays and coming in and out is extremely frustrating,” says Frank Lester.

Locals have heard it time and time again. The traffic on Highway 550 in Bernalillo is bad, very bad. Before it gets any better, the DOT says it’s going to get worse for the next two years from 313, all the way through Bernalillo to Highway 528.

“We’re actually widening the road from four to six lanes. We’re bringing in new drainage improvements, sidewalks, pedestrian, and bicycle improvements,” says Kimberly Gallegos with NMDOT.

In addition, the DOT is going to put in the state’s very first continuous flow intersection at 550 and 528.

“Commuters that are traveling on NM 528 that would like to get on to eastbound 550 would have a priority where they wouldn’t actually have to stop at the intersection,” says Justin Gibson with NMDOT.

The experience will also be different for drivers going the other direction.

“On their return trip, going west on 550 and trying to get south, there’s going to be a staging area where signals will be offset a little bit,” says Gibson.

The DOT anticipates it’ll take drivers some time to get used to the design, but insists it will be worth it in the long run.

“It should give a little more time back to people that travel this corridor and multiple-use,” says Gibson.

At the moment, drivers are having a hard time feeling positive about more orange barrels and closures.

“The construction on top of that? Yeah, I think that’ll be a problem. They’ll either have to build a bridge or something,” says Barela.

“I am not looking forward to any more construction going on on 550,” says Lester.

Construction will start on October 28 and will last for two years. The DOT is urging people to be patient during construction. The price tag for this phase of the project is right under $28 million.