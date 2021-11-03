Construction at Explora in anticipation of new teen center while camps, birthday parties resume

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While its front entrance looks a little off as it’s under construction, Explora is still open to the public.

Visitor Experience Specialist Kristen Kinney discusses the changes that are about to come to the museum. Specializing in creating opportunities for discovery and the excitement of lifelong learning, Explora offers interactive experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

The construction at the museum is in anticipation of X Studio, Explora’s new teen center that is expected to open in early 2022. Until it’s completed, Explora encourages the community to make their reservations online and to enter through the museum’s group entrance.

Birthday parties at Explora are now back. The museum is currently taking reservations for Saturdays starting November 13. Packages are available that allow up to 30 guests for two hours in a private room and include a party host, a 30-minute educational activity, and wristbands for all-day admission.

Fall 2021 School’s Out Camps are also open for registration. Each camp is a multi-age collaborative experience. Financial assistance is available on request.

Masks are required for everyone ages two and older. For more information on all that Explora offers, visit explora.us.