Conservatory of Flamenco Arts offers classes for all ages, after-school program

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with National Institute of Flamenco singer, instructor Vicente Griego & student Mia Gibbs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco is inviting the community to join them for classes at the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts and its after-school program. Working to preserve and promote flamenco’s artistry, history, and culture through presentation and education the Institute’s school, the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts offers instruction in flamenco dance, music, in addition to an after school program for middle and high school students.

Story continues below

The Conservatory offers classes for all ages and abilities including programs such as castanets and sevillanas, ballet, flamenco dance, Footwork BootCamp, guitar, and more. In addition to Children’s Flamenco Foundations and Flamenco Guitar, the Conservatory also provides an Adult Flamenco Experience as well as a Flamenco Training Program for through professional level.

After-school program classes begin January 18 and Conservatory of Flamenco Arts classes start on January 24. For more information, visit nifnm.org and the National Institute of Flamenco’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES