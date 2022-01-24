Conservatory of Flamenco Arts offers classes for all ages, after-school program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco is inviting the community to join them for classes at the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts and its after-school program. Working to preserve and promote flamenco’s artistry, history, and culture through presentation and education the Institute’s school, the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts offers instruction in flamenco dance, music, in addition to an after school program for middle and high school students.

The Conservatory offers classes for all ages and abilities including programs such as castanets and sevillanas, ballet, flamenco dance, Footwork BootCamp, guitar, and more. In addition to Children’s Flamenco Foundations and Flamenco Guitar, the Conservatory also provides an Adult Flamenco Experience as well as a Flamenco Training Program for through professional level.

After-school program classes begin January 18 and Conservatory of Flamenco Arts classes start on January 24. For more information, visit nifnm.org and the National Institute of Flamenco’s Facebook page.