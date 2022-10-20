ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tensions ran high at the University of New Mexico Thursday night where New Mexico State Police dispersed a crowd of protesters outside an appearance by conservative speaker Ian Haworth. The conservative nonprofit organization Turning Point USA hosted the controversial event “How Men Can Fight For Life,” Haworth was the event’s main speaker.

A heavy police presence looked on as dozens of students protested outside the student union building chanting for the organizers to leave. About an hour after the event began, protesters started rocking the barricades. That’s when State Police in riot gear arrived and started pushing protesters back.

This comes after last month’s event featuring conservative speaker Tomi Lahren where event organizers shut down the event early citing safety concerns. One attendee News 13 spoke to at Thursday’s event said there were no problems inside the venue but they were escorted out afterward.

A UNM spokesperson says free civil debate and discussion are critical to the university’s mission. They also its important to “allow for peaceful protests so that people are free to express themselves.”

News 13 has not heard of any arrests or property damage from Thursday’s protest. As for the damage from last month’s protest, UNM Police say that most likely no one will be charged because they have no witnesses.