Conservative rally speaks out at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Conservative groups from across the state rallied at the Roundhouse to speak out against proposed legislation that could mean higher taxes and spending increases.

“We’ve got to take the charge of New Mexico now that the legislature is going to take our rights away and our freedom and we won’t allow it,” Chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico Steve Pearce said. This comes amid ongoing budget talks and as progressive democrats at the state legislature are looking to fast-track a gun control law that lets police or family petition the courts to remove firearms from a person may be dangerous.