Conservation Carnivale teaches kids about Albuquerque’s bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Conservation Carnivale is a way to feature Albuquerque’s bosque ecosystem and beyond. It includes a mobile classroom and live costumed performances. Endion Schichtel. Water Resources Specialist, talked more about the Conservation Carnivale.

Beyond the mobile classroom can also be hired for Bosque Theatre performances. These guided tours of the bosque are for participants to learn about the ecosystem while interacting with surprise costumed performers. For more information, visit https://www.conservationcarnivale.com/

