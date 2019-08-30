Confrontational couple has Albuquerque neighborhood on edge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every neighborhood has its disputes and feuds. But things have gotten so bad in one Albuquerque neighborhood, the restraining orders are flying and one couple’s at the center of it all.

“They can’t stay here. They’re a nuisance, they’re a menace,” Bill Ramos says.

Ramos says he’s lived in the same house near Paseo and Tramway for almost 20 years. He says recently, the aggressive behavior of a couple across the street has created conflicts throughout the neighborhood.

“Every neighbor around them has had some sort of issue with them,” Ramos says.

Many of those neighbors have restraining orders against Elaine and Jonathan Stewart. The Stewarts even face harassment charges for getting too close to one of their neighbors last Saturday, violating their restraining order.

“They watch you all the time. You mow your grass, they’ll come out, yell at you racial slurs. They call me a spic, old man bald-headed old man, it just never ends,” Ramos says.

Neighbors say the intimidating behavior goes beyond verbal altercations, and that the problem neighbors have also added lighting to their property that causes a disturbance.

“They’ve taken all the decorative lights out of the outside…like above garage doors and porches they put spotlights on, and the spotlights are pointing straight out at our houses at night,” Ramos says.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department has even hosted a neighborhood mediation meeting to address the ongoing issues. But Ramos says the Stewarts haven’t stopped.

“It’s escalating, it’s gotten more serious,” Ramos says. Now, he says what should be a place of escape has become a burden.

“We want to come home where it’s quiet. Your home is to get away from it all, and you have to go home to that,” Ramos says.

KRQE News 13 was unable to reach the Stewarts for comment. They are both set to appear in court for those harassment charges in September.