Disability advocate raises concerns regarding location of ‘One Albuquerque’ sculpture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local disability advocate is raising concerns regarding a massive city sculpture and its location.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Terri O’Hare, a former member of the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory County, raised concerns this week with the city council that the 17,000-pound sign is a hazard especially for pedestrians who are blind. She says the visually impaired could potentially walk into the sculpture near Civic Plaza.

O’Hare told the Journal that despite the city’s placement of roping around it as a barrier, the sculpture’s positioning is in a crosswalk near the tactile paving which is used to warn visually impaired pedestrians that they are crossing into a street.

KRQE News 13 previously reported the city is looking for a new home for the sculpture since there is a weight limit on the plaza.