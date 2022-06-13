ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner captured a terrifying video of what appears to be a 10-year-old being chased and beaten by a group of people, but after calling police, David Davison, who works near Cutler and Washington, says no one responded, for hours. He says a child screaming at the top of their lungs should be a priority but feels that wasn’t the case Sunday night.

A chilling video shows what appears to be a 10-year old child running away from a group of people, then getting attacked by them when they catch up to him. Cameras from the nearby business caught the scene on video. “As soon as I saw what was going on I called APD, 911, and the operator, she was like ‘Okay.’ She literally told me we don’t have any available officers right now I’ll have to get somebody to get back in touch with you,” said Davison.

Davison says he made the call to APD around 11 p.m. Sunday, even offering to send them the surveillance, but Davison says the dispatcher refused and it was hours later when officers finally responded. “I had three different officers call me between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. and asked me to send them the video and I sent them the video and they said they would come and look through the area.,” Davison said. “They’re probably overworked and understaffed and I understand that, but they don’t take priority. I would think a kid being beaten is a priority call.”

Davison says officers told him they would check the scene several hours after the incident took place, but Davison says he told them it had already been several hours since the incident took place and the suspects along with the boy were long gone. “I feel everything should have been dropped at the moment to get over here and see if they found him somewhere or something,” Davison added.

Albuquerque City Councilor Louie Sanchez says any response time over an hour is unacceptable and says APD is doing a disservice to anyone calling the department for assistance and making them wait long periods of time. “The citizens of Albuquerque deserve police service, they deserve to have a police officer respond, they deserve to have a 911 or a 242 cops call answered,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says he’s had several people call him recently about APD’s response times, he says he will be making calls to the department to address the issue. He’s also requested an audit to see if calls are being answered.

KRQE reached out to APD about the department’s response times as well as asked about information regarding the child in the video, but have not heard back.