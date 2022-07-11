ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in the International District are upset about homeless people taking over their neighborhood park. Some even question whether the city is taking their concerns seriously, after a wave of people experiencing homelessness make Wilson Park their home.

The park, located near San Pedro and Anderson Drive was renovated for nearly $1.6 million, but since reopening last summer… People who live nearby say they haven’t felt safe to enjoy the park as it’s become a magnet for crime because of the homeless…“Borderline unusable for families, during the day time, it’s become dangerous,” said Elder Homestead, Neighborhood President, Sandra Perea.

Christina Martinez, who works at the Holy Ghost Church across the street from Wilson Park says the problem has gotten so bad that they’ve installed it. Iron fences around the church because of break ins and people lighting fires. “You see trash all over the place, you see people shooting up right outside the gates of the property, tents,” said Martinez.

Both Martinez and Perea say they’ve contacted the city various times but feel as if their pleas for help have fallen on deaf ears. “The southeast part of town has been neglected for years,” said Perea.” “Most of these people who are on the city council don’t live around here, they may represent us if we were to get a van and load up with homeless people and line them up on their block then they would do something,” added Martinez.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city for comment, but no one was available to talk. However, News 13 was referred to their release sent out last week stating the city was working on revisiting some of its policies toward the homeless and encampments.