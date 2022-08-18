ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is closing two recycling drop-off sites, leaving even fewer options for people around town. The drop-off recycling site on Juan Tabo near Candelaria is a popular one with people frequenting it at all hours of the day, dropping off cardboard and the most popular item of all, glass.

“This I know is a very popular place because of the glass recycling and that is very important to helping the community stay cleaner,” Dr. Fredda Rosenberg. Many avid people say they sometimes travel miles and some venture as far from the East Mountains just to recycle items they otherwise wouldn’t be able to. “I’m not familiar with a bunch of other recycling locations around Albuquerque. The glass for me is a big one because the rest of our stuff we are normally able to get into our blue bin but the glass we are not able to get into at all,” said recycler, Sheryl McGartland.”

As to what brought on the closures? An Albuquerque Department of Solid Waste Spokesperson says this location is on private property, owned by the Lowe’s next door who, according to the city, no longer wants the drop off recycling site on their grounds.

It’s raised concerns to what may lie ahead. “That’s very very disappointing and i’m concerned about the trash that will end up around the city that is my big concern.” To have this here for us i think it’s not even an option, it’s going to go to a landfill and its going to last forever,” said Mathew Henderson.

The city says the location on Juan Tabo is set for closure on September 2. The second location set for closure is located downtown under the Marquette overpass which for now only collects glass. That will close next Friday due to construction in the area. After the closures there will be ten drop-off sites around Albuquerque for people who want to recycle their glass. The city says it has no current plans to add more.