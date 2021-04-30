Complaint against APD from former recruit thrown out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators say they found no probable cause after investigating the claims of an Albuquerque Police Department recruit saying she was discriminated against because she was from China. KRQE News 13 sat down with Nan Zhang in November.

Zhang filed a complaint against the APD saying she was discriminated against and mentally abused while at the training academy because of her accent. She says it got so bad she was forced to quit the academy.

An independent investigation was conducted and investigators say no one could substantiate Zhang’s claims. Investigators noticed that Zhang didn’t speak English well and because of that, had a hard time following instructions and in turn others had a hard time understanding her.

They also noted that when she was called out for uniform or other violations, it was not based on her race, but her failure to follow the rules that all cadets must abide by. Investigators noted that instuctors went out of their way to work with Zhang o help her communicate more clearly.

In the end, they found no discrimination occurred.