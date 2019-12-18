Competency of woman accused of throwing puppy off balcony called into question

Ashley Scott was charged with maliciously killing an animal after witnesses say she threw her puppy off a third-floor balcony. (8/1/20)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of throwing her puppy to its death from a third-floor apartment balcony is being evaluated to see if she’s competent to stand trial.

Ashley Scott was charged with extreme animal cruelty in August after witnesses say she threw her Husky from a downtown apartment balcony. Right now, her case is on hold while the court waits for the results of a mental evaluation.

Scott’s attorneys claim she is not competent. Her husband, Wesley Scott, is also facing charges for improperly disposing of an animal, after cell phone video showed him throwing the dog’s body in a dumpster.