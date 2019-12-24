Competency of woman accused of stealing police cruiser called into question

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The court has ordered a competency evaluation for a woman accused in two high profile attacks around Albuquerque.

Police say in November, Markeda Rivera punched an Albuquerque police officer before taking off in her patrol car on Lomas near Wyoming.

Rivera is also facing battery charges from February when she’s accused of plowing into a group of people with her car in downtown. In that case, Judge Brett Loveless ordered a psychiatric evaluation before the case moves forward.

She’s due back in court next month to assess her status.