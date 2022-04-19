ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Inspirado, is one of the latest production companies in New Mexico. They prided themselves on the craft of creating films.

Inspirado started in 2021 with plans to make New Mexico known for being in the film industry. They offer commercial advertising production, feature film editing and production, and consulting services.

The team is made up of three directors and two support staff that have provided services to local businesses like the New Mexico Department of Health and hometown names like Holly Holm. They are looking to become a filmmaker’s haven where new ideas and people can work together to produce an incredible opportunity for those involved.

The Inspirado team is working on the following feature films with their partner company 19Twelve Films:

Little Brother, starring Phillip Ettinger, Daniel Diemer and Academy Award Winner JK Simmons by Director Sheridan O’Donnell

Facing Survival, a documentary about portrait artist David Kassan’s quest to paint the last Holocaust survivors.

Vengeful, a psychological thriller by Mary Haarmeyer, directed by Tyler Graham Pavey

Wildfire, a gritty teen drama by Richard Farmer

To learn more about the company, https://inspirado.tv/home/.