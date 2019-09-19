Company will pay fan $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

BANGOR, ME – SEPTEMBER 06: Stephen King attends a special screening of “IT” at Bangor Mall Cinemas 10 on September 6, 2017 in Bangor, Maine. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

(KRQE) – If you love scary movies and Stephen King, you could win $1,300 by Halloween.

USDish.com has launched a competition online ahead of the release of “It: Chapter 2” and “Doctor Sleep.” According to its website, USDish is looking for one individual to watch 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween.

The lucky fan will then receive $1,300 and a Stephen King survival kit that includes a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia. The fan will also receive a FitBit to help track their heart rate during the intense scenes.

Applications are open now through Oct. 15. Are you up for the challenge? You can apply here.

The lucky winner will have to watch the following movies: