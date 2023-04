ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunwest Silver Co. announced plans Monday to unveil a new sculpture downtown to replace the Iron Man statue that was knocked over in a crash last month. The sculpture was removed after it was hit by a driver and was replaced with a pop-up memorial.

The company says they’ll be unveiling a new 14-foot tall “Bumblee” inspired sculpture at that location Tuesday afternoon. It will be made of recycled auto parts and scrap metal.