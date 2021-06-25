Community volunteers renovate Albuquerque home following fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of volunteers came together to put an Albuquerque couple back in their home after a devastating fire. Back in November, Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a home near I-25 and Cesar Chavez.

The people living there did not know how they were going to get back on their feet. So volunteers from AFR, Albuquerque Police Department, Solid Waste, and the community stepped in to make the 100-year-old house, not only livable but better than ever.

Seven months later, they presented the couple with a completely renovated home complete with new walls, floors, cabinets, bathrooms and more. They also replaced the wiring and windows. Many local retailers and construction firms also donated supplies and expertise. Those behind the project say around 60 people had a hand in the makeover.