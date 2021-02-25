Community urged to be wary of wild animals along the bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following an increase in recent sightings of coyotes by hikers, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is reminding the public to be careful and prepared for possible encounters with wild animals along the bosque in Albuquerque. Game and Fish reports that the bosque along the Rio Grande is a crucial corridor for wild animals that are traveling through the area as it provides access to easy food sources, water, shelter and serves as an escape for wild animals.

Additionally, there are wild animals that live their whole life in the bosque. While the bosque serves as a shelter for wild animals, the corridor is surrounded by homes, shopping centers, restaurants, as well as people who frequent the bosque themselves.

Game and Fish urges those who visit the bosque to remember the following:

Never approach a wild animal

Avoid outdoor activities like running or hiking at or around dawn and dusk when predators are the most active

Supervise children when they are outdoors and keep close to them when hiking

Leash your pet to protect them as it is usually required by law

Those living near the bosque are asked to remember the following:

Eliminate hiding places for predators and remove enough vegetation to be able to see large predators in your yard. This makes it difficult for them to hide or to approach unseen.

Enclose open spaces found below porches and decks

Install outside lighting, (motion sensors are preferred) to illuminate walking areas

Avoid non-native shrubs and plants as they can attract prey that predators follow

Make sure to bring pets in at night. If they have to stay outside, keep them confined in a kennel that has a secure roof.

Don’t feed pets outside as this can attract predators and prey

Make sure garbage is secured. Most predators will not cause damage and will move on if food sources cannot be found

The Department of Game and Fish offers additional information on wild animals like raccoons, mule deer, bobcats, bears, and other animals on their website.