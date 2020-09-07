Community support benefits local theater

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A struggling local theater will remain open after an outpouring of support form the community. The Box Performance Space, which has been closed for five months because of the pandemic raised $20,000 during an eight-hour stream-a-thon Sunday. The event featured dozens of musicians and comedians. Some celebrity guests also jumped on to give the theater a shout out.

“I improvised with them, the whole cast from Better Call Saul joined me a couple times. It’s a great group of people and they’re doing great work,” said actor Bob Odenkirk.

“To feel like we are important and needed in our community is really awesome. And that we were able to stay open and help contribute to our community it’s a really great feeling,” said Co-Artistic Director for The Box Kristin Berg.

The Box will now be able to stay afloat through March 2021. They hope to fully reopen with live performances sometime next year.

