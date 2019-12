ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors were on the University of New Mexico’s campus Friday in an effort to raise awareness about climate change.

The UNM Leaf Program presented President Stokes with a letter asking her to declare a climate emergency and to stop the use of fossil fuels. Activists say they want UNM to support education on climate action and create a plan for the campus to become carbon and waste-free by 2030.

Friday’s protest was part of a nationwide campaign.