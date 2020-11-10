Community sock donations given to Westside homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers dropped off much-needed supplies to a local homeless shelter on Tuesday. Cottonwood Mall partnered with the City of Albuquerque Family and Community Services Department to collect socks donated by residents for Albuquerque’s Westside Emergency Housing Center.
The 1,220 pairs of brand new socks came from the mall’s Halloween event this year. While celebrating the Cottonwood Mall Community Day event for Halloween, each child received a special bag or backpack filled with candy, crayons, markers, and more to encourage sock donations.
