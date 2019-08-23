Community remembers life of Victoria Martens

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque community will come together Friday night to remember 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

Friday would have marked her 13th birthday. Martens was brutally murdered in 2016.

Victoria’s mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection to the case, but are not accused of the actual murder. The third suspect, Jessica Kelley is charged with murder and is awaiting her sentence.

Police say a fourth suspect in the case whose DNA has been found has not been identified. A memorial service for Victoria will take place at 6 p.m. at the Mariposa Basin Park near Taylor Ranch and Golf Course.

