Community remembers favorite Railyard Market vendor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A beloved Railyards Market vendor is being honored Sunday after his sudden death earlier this week.

“Jaime always had a smile on his face, always made conversation with everybody. he was kinda like the life of the market, something he always did was scream, ‘Tortillas! Tortillas!’ So that’s something we’ll really miss, and like I said, he was like a dad to many of us,” said Railyards Market’s Janelle Astorga.

On Sunday, friends, family, and customers came out to honor their most beloved tortilla vendor. Jaime Gomez was known for his larger-than-life personality, and his ability to make customers and fellow vendors laugh.

His son says he’s proud his father had such an impact on his community. “It makes me feel great that my dad as a Mexican immigrant was able to touch everyone’s lives. They knew him as the tortilla vendor, but I knew him as the best father anyone could ever have,” said Gomez’s son Jose Luis-Gomez. His family says he owed his success and tasty tortillas to hard work and dedication, having sold tortillas on the streets of Mexico since he was just six-years-old.