Community gathers at Civic Plaza to remember 9/11

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community came together in Civic Plaza on Wednesday to honor the lives lost on September 11.

Names of the thousands of people killed 18 years ago scrolled across the screen as leaders from the state paused to remember, and promised never to forget.

“This is the defining moment for generations of Americans, to my generation. We felt personally, and at home, we felt the global connectedness, and unfortunately, the global hate that drove that act,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

Earlier in the morning, the TSA held a short ceremony and moment of silence at the Sunport security checkpoint for travelers and airport personnel to remind people why the TSA exists and rededicate workers to the TSA mission.