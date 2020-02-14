Community rallies to support teen twins who lost mother to heart attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mother lived to be a part of her daughter’s lives. Now, after her unexpected death, the community she gave so much to is now trying to help them.

“She was everything. She was Mama Fuchs. All the kids called her that, we called her that. She was the kind of person you could call at midnight the night before an event you needed her to show up at and she would be there with bells on,” said Colonel Michael Lamb, with the Del Norte High School JROTC.

Monika Fuchs was a frequent face at both of her 17-year-old daughter’s JROTC and basketball events.

“She was just great. She would make us a plate of enchiladas if we needed it, she would be our ambassador,” said Lamb.

The 42-year-old died of a heart attack last month.

“You talk about the stages of grief and the first one is denial I think I was really heavy into the denial. It was hard for me to believe someone so strong and energetic could be taken so suddenly. It took me a while to fight through that one,” said Lamb.

42 is not an age most people would be worried about a deadly heart attack.

“Actually, people think that but it really isn’t that rare,” said Sherri Wells, the Executive Director of the American Heart Association.

Wells says heart disease is the number one killer of women and affects one out of three women.

“Oftentimes, as women, because we’re caretakers we don’t listen to our own heart or we don’t know what the signs are. So, we’re seeing more heart disease at younger ages in women,” said Wells.

Fuchs daughters are now adjusting to major life changes.

“They had to move out of their home,” said Lamb.

They’re now living with their grandpa and are back at Del Norte to finish their junior year. It’s clear they are not the only ones who miss their mom.

“I feel it every day when I don’t have my coffee companion to talk to in the morning,” said Lamb.

If you would like to donate to the twins, click here.

If you would like more information on heart health, click here.