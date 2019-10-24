Community rallies behind homeless man whose dog was stolen

EDGEWOOD, NM (KRQE) – The small community of Edgewood is rallying around a homeless man who had the one thing he really loves stolen. His dog, named Bella.

Margie Doerr, the general manager of Mr. Gas Mart on Highway 344 in Edgewood, said the incident happened on October 19 at around 5 pm. The video shows a man snatching the dog and putting the dog in the back of his SUV.

Doerr said they feel for the owner of the dog, whose name is Shawn and is homeless. She said people in the Edgewood community consider Shawn a kind person and he doesn’t bother anyone.

“We just gasped for air, we were just so upset and we couldn’t believe this guy would do this to this man,” said Doerr. “We have cameras, why would you take this man’s dog?”

The man who stole Bella is described as a white man in his 30’s or 40’s with a heavy build and little bit taller than six-feet. At the time of the incident, he was with a child.

The man left in an SUV believed to be a Jeep Cherokee. If you know who the man is, you’re asked to contact the Edgewood Police Department.