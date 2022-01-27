ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial outside of the Wonderful Massage parlor continues to grow after 45-year-old massage parlor owner, Sihui Fang, was shot and killed earlier this week during a robbery gone wrong. “She was very sweet, she was a bubbly person, just very happy, she loved massaging… just a happy person. It’s sad to think somebody would hurt her the way that they did,” said Jody Johnson, owner of the salon next door to the parlor.
Related coverage
- Police seeking second suspect in massage parlor robbery, murder
- 18-year-old charged with murder of massage parlor employee
- APD investigating deadly shooting at massage parlor
Police say 18-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ramirez walked into the business Monday night, pretending to be a customer. They say he then pulled a gun on Fang and forced her to open the front door for his accomplice. When Fang tried to run, police say the men dragged her down a hallway by her hair. Fang was able to get ahold of her handgun and opened fire on Rivera-Ramirez who then fired back, killing her. Rivera-Ramirez was injured in the shootout, and the second suspect got away.
Johnson, says a bullet from the shooting flew through the wall of the salon damaging a mirror, luckily, no one was hurt inside at the time but tenants of the strip mall say they don’t feel safe anymore. “It’s sad and I don’t want to work after dark anymore especially knowing that something that tragic happened on the other side of my wall,” said property manager, Danielle Rhodes.
There will be a candlelight vigil for Fang on Friday at 6:30 p.m. outside the business. The Albuquerque Police Department is still looking for the second suspect. They are investigating whether Rivera-Ramirez and the other suspect are connected to a string of armed robberies at massage parlors around the city.