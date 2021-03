ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Colleagues and community members are mourning the loss of a long-time state lawmaker. Democratic Representative Edward Sandoval served the North Valley district for more than three decades until his recent retirement in 2014.

Condolences and remembrances have been pouring in from both sides of the aisle with the Republican caucus saying they will miss his “institutional wisdom and sense of humor.” Sandoval died Wednesday at age 74.