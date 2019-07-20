Community members clean up corridor in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Members of the community gathered to beautify an area in southwest Albuquerque. Community members and District 2 County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada worked together to pull weeds along the Second Street corridor Saturday morning.

Bernalillo County has recently made improvements to the corridor which include the construction of a multi-use trail from the Valle de Oro Wildlife Refuge to the Mountain View Elementary School, the construction of sidewalks along the west side of Second Street, installation of storm drainage, reconstruction of Second Street, and the realignment of the Desert Road and Second Street intersection.