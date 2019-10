ALBUQUERQUE,N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County is inviting the community to come out to the University of New Mexico North Golf Course to discuss improvements to the area.

The university has recently received additional funds and is seeking public input on the updated master plan for the north course. Information on options for possible changes to the Stanford and Yale streetscapes and the Barren Fairways will also be presented.

Doors open at 5 p.m.