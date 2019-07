ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community leaders and advocated are set to gather Monday morning to speak out against President Trump’s threats to detain and deport immigrant families.

Organizers say Monday’s event will cover local policies and show their support for New Mexico families targeted by federal raids. The “Burqueno Families Belong Together” gathering will take place at 11:30 a.m. at El Centro de Igualdad Center on Fourth Street.