ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is holding a clean up event for the bosque. On Saturday, the Albuquerque Open Space Division is inviting volunteers to help clean up cattails at Tingley Beach and trash along the bosque and trails.

Volunteers that sign up will also be part of a prize raffle and “weirdest trash” contest. People can sign up, as well as find out other information about the event, on the city’s website.