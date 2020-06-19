Live Now
David Scrase to give New Mexico COVID-19 update Friday

Community holds demonstration, moment of silence in support of BLM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community gathered at Civic Plaza on Friday morning in a peaceful demonstration for Black Lives Matter. Hundreds of poepole were given chalk to draw encouraging messages and pictures of hope in support of the BLM movement.

Balloons were also handed out so protesters could write more messages of support. The balloons were later released.

Protesters say it’s uplifting to see the community come together to rally around each other. “This is how it should be, people of all shapes, size, colors, with one belief that you know, human rights is for everyone,” said Protester Loula Saint-Lot.

The demonstration concluded with an eight-minute, 46-second moment of silence. That’s the same amount of time George Floyd was pinned to the ground.

