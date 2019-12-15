Community helps rebuild Albuquerque family’s home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is coming together to help a family in need.

An Albuquerque family’s 12-year-old boy with schizophrenia recently caused extreme damage to their home near Unser and Arenal. The Albuquerque Police Officers Association, along with Carpenters Local Union 13-19, heard of their story and decided to fix it up.

“It feels good because when you see a problem the family had here for example. We were wanting to wait until after Christmas because we’ve been so busy lately but when we saw how the house was, it touches you thinking we need to help this family in need,” Rosendo Najar of the Carpenter’s Local Union said.

Crews are replacing doors and carpeting while fixing bedrooms and the living room. The project should be done by Sunday.