Casa de Salud is hosting a community health fair at Rio Grande Park on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Courtesy: Casa de Salud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is invited to a community health fair at Rio Grande Park this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The non-profit Casa de Salud is hosting a free vaccine clinic with local agencies and non-profits on hand to connect people to healthcare resources.

Anyone is welcome to drop by for free food, games, and prizes along with a bicycle maintenance clinic courtesy of the city’s Esperanza Bike Center.