BioPark hosts last day of Harvest Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans and tourists were able to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Harvest Festival at the BioPark on Sunday. Music, food, and local vendors lined the sidewalks while kids were able to get their faces painted and learn about the science of beekeeping and pollinators.

In tandem with Balloon Fiesta this weekend, two local artists say this is a great way to showcase their products to a wider audience. “Events like this feed the local economy and they keep people like us artists working and fed,” said Sara Roman of Two Stoned Betties.

On October 30, the BioPark is hosting Boo at the Zoo for families. Tickets are available online.

